Siddhant Issar has 'wardrobe filled with long black clothes': Always drawn to devilish roles

Mumbai, July 29 Actor Siddhant Issar, who plays the 'ultimate villain' in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', shared how he has manifested this opportunity for years and revealed he has a wardrobe filled with black clothes, reflecting his affinity for devilish characters.

Speaking about his role, Siddhant said: "I manifested this opportunity for years. I have a wardrobe filled with long black clothes and silver jewelry because I've always been drawn to devilish characters. I was a fan of series like 'Lucifer and The Witcher' and had been waiting for something like this."

"When I got the call, I couldn't believe it fell into my lap. It's a never-before-seen portrayal on Indian television. My father, Puneet Issar, was the first 'Duryodhan' on Indian TV, and I will be the first 'Shaitaan'. My dad always told me that playing a negative role would unexpectedly polish my skills," he said.

Siddhant further shared how life has come full circle.

"If the universe has given me a chance to live my dream, then with Maalik, I aim to present audiences with the most charismatic, charming, seductive, smart, stylish, and suave villain Indian screens have ever seen. I'm determined to give 'Bad Boy' a new definition," he said.

Siddhant described 'Shaitani Rasmein' as a blessing and expressed his excitement about working with Nikhil Sinha, calling it a dream come true.

"Nikhil has crafted such a polished show, and when he briefed me, he mentioned that we aren’t creating a usual villain; Maalik is like the Rajesh Khanna of villains. Just as my father created an impactful character with Duryodhan that remains irreplaceable even after 40 years, I want to introduce the industry to a devil they've never seen before, and that is my ultimate aim," he added.

The show stars Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy, and Shefali Jariwala in the lead and airs on Star Bharat.

