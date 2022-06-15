Siddhanth Kapoor returns to social media, after arrest in drugs case

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Shraddha Kapoor, shared his first photo and a statement after being released on bail. In the photo he shared with a friend, he added a prayer-sign emoticon and a heart. The actor, who was detained on charges of alleged drug consumption under the NDPS Act on Monday in Bengaluru, was called for investigation on Tuesday at Bengaluru’s Ulsoor police station. He participated in a day-long interrogation by the Bengaluru police and gave his official statement.

The actor and four others were detained by police on Sunday at a five-star hotel on MG Road in Bengaluru, during an alleged rave party. The police said that the five had been booked under sections 20A and 22B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. While Siddhanth has already been questioned, the other four will reportedly be interrogated, one by one. All five were released on bail late on Monday.For the unversed, Siddhanth's sister s Shraddha Kapoor, was also summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in a drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. The NCB probe team had recorded her statement regarding the drug case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well.

