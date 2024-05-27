Siddharth Anand shares picture with Saif Ali Khan from Budapest, says "back on set with my first hero"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : After a gap of nearly seventeen years, Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan are all set to come up with a new film. Creating excitement among the fans, the director shared the first photo from Budapest's schedule.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth Anand shared a picture with Saif and wrote, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Anand (@s1danand)

The image captured both twinning in black and posing for camera.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Lord ki Jay ho !!!"

One of the users wrote, "Old duo is back."

The pair had previously worked together on hit films like 'Salaam Namaste' (2005) and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' (2007).

Recently, Siddharth and Saif were spotted together outside Marflix Pictures in Mumbai, which sparked speculation of a new collaboration.

Siddharth Anand is reportedly producing a film titled 'Jewel Thief,' which apparently features Saif alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, 'Jewel Thief' is currently in the production stage.

Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'.

The film will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.

