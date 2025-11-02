Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ unveiled at Inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon

Mumbai, Nov 2 The makers of “Operation Safed Sagar,” starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, unveiled the film at the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025.

The event celebrated the valour and spirit of the Indian Air Force, making it a fitting platform to introduce the patriotic drama. Netflix unveiled its upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar, an ambitious retelling of the Indian Air Force’s crucial role in the Kargil War during the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) held in New Delhi. The marathon, hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, saw participation from serving officers, veterans, dignitaries—including Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff — members of the media, and thousands of civilians who came together to celebrate the spirit of the Indian Air Force.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel-Good Films, and created with the support of the Indian Air Force, “Operation Safed Sagar” is based on true events. It follows a story of IAF pilots who pushed beyond their limits to attempt a daring and dangerous mission to fight for their motherland. The series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin, among others.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Airstaff Amar Preet Singh shared, “I am very happy to see 12,000 people participate in this marathon in Delhi which was also simultaneously conducted at 46 places. I would like to congratulate Netflix on launching the series, Operation Safed Sagar. It was an air battle at the highest point and the Indian Air Force displayed highest degree of professionalism in achieving the Kargil heights.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content - Netflix India said, “We are proud to unveil Operation Safed Sagar today - a story that goes beyond the battlefield. It’s about the courage, friendship, and patriotism of those who went above and beyond to keep our nation safe. We are deeply grateful to the Indian Air Force for their trust and support on this series, inspired by their remarkable role in the Kargil War.”

“Operation Safed Sagar,” which is filmed extensively across operational Indian Air Force bases, will stream on Netflix in 2026.

