Siddharth Malhotra chills at beach, says "I sea you, sea me!"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Actor Siddharth Malhotra was seen chilling at the beach on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped a video of him, walking by the seaside.

For the caption, Sidharth put an interesting caption.

"I sea you, sea me! #DhyaanSe." he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct1Vm3tg_Vj/

In the video, the 'Yodha' actor walked on the beach in a yellow tank and white trousers. The actor accessorized his look with matching sunglasses and looked dapper in the video.

Sidharth's post has garnered several likes and comments.

" I lake you, lake me!" a social media user commented.

" Sid Sunshine and the Sea - perfect much." another one wrote.

"Kiara mam won at her life." A fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

