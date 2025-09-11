Siddharth To Lead Opposite Freida Pinto In Netflix Family Drama Unaccustomed Earth

Indian star Siddharth has joined the cast as the lead opposite lead Freida Pinto for the Netflix hour-long family drama UNACCUSTOMED EARTH. UNACCUSTOMED EARTH is created by John Wells and Madhuri Shekar. The series will also be showrun by John Wells. Ritesh Batra will direct. Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Nisha Ganatra are executive producing. Netflix has commissioned eight episodes of the series.



UNNACUSTOMED EARTH is "an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging. Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ invites you into the elite and insular Indian American community of Cambridge, MA. When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born, and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community.” Principal photography begins August 2025 and runs through the end of the year.



Siddharth is a critically acclaimed Indian actor, screenwriter, singer and producer whose career spans over two decades and multiple film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. A polyglot who speaks 7 languages, Siddharth made a sensational debut in Tamil film BOYS and quickly rose to national prominence with his role in the BAFTA nominated Hindi film RANG DE BASANTI. Siddharth has built a reputation for choosing bold, unconventional projects that reflect his sharp creative instincts.

With a filmography that blends box office success with indie credibility and multiple awards, he continues to be a sought-after talent across regional and pan-Indian storytelling and looks forward to getting into the American and global market with his first international signing with Netflix in UNACCUSTOMED EARTH.