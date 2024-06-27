Siddhi Sharma recalls how she aced Bihari accent on the sets of 'Ishq Jabariya'

Mumbai, June 27 Actress Siddhi Sharma, who portrays Gulki in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', has opened up about the challenges she faced while mastering the Bihari accent, sharing an incident during their shoot in Prayagraj where a local person appreciated her for speaking the right accent.

The show is set in a regional backdrop that requires authenticity, including local accents.

Recalling her experience in the beautiful city of Prayagraj, Siddhi shared, "When we started shooting for 'Ishq Jabariya', we went to Prayagraj. Since the show is set in a regional setting, we had to use a Bihari accent. At first, I made a lot of mistakes with the accent because it was challenging for me to get it right. I was born and raised in Mumbai, and my background is Marwari from Jaipur, so the Bihari accent was new to me."

The actress went on to narrate, saying, "However, during our time in Prayagraj, I worked hard to pick up the accent. One day, a local person approached me and asked if I was from the area. When I told him I wasn't, he was surprised and said that I spoke just like the locals. That moment was a big win for me because it meant I had finally learned the accent so well that the local person could not figure out that I was not from that region."

'Ishq Jabariya' is a heartfelt romantic drama centred around Gulki, a spirited young woman with aspirations of becoming an air hostess. Despite facing hardships from her harsh stepmother, Gulki remains optimistic and determined.

Her journey is filled with unexpected twists, perhaps even leading her to discover love in the most unlikely of places.

Starring Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshya Khurana in pivotal roles, the series promises a narrative of resilience, surprises, and the power of love.

It airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor