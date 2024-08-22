Siddhi Sharma reveals Janmashtami plans: 'Make mava milk cake, hold kirtan'

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress Siddhi Sharma has shared her heartfelt connection to the festival of Janmashtami, and how it brings her family together, making it a special and meaningful part of her life.

Janmashtami is a festival of joy and devotion, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. It will be celebrated on August 26.

Siddhi, who stars as Gulki in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', opened up about the festival’s significance and her celebrations.

"I'm a big Krishna devotee, so Janmashtami is a special and important time for me. Every year, we celebrate our little Ladoo Gopal's birthday at home by decorating with balloons and setting up his jhula (cradle). We make a special mava milk cake, prepare lots of sweets and chocolates, and hold a devotional kirtan. My family and I observe a fast, staying on water until we break it after midnight. Each Janmashtami feels like a beautiful celebration of Ladoo Gopal Ji's birthday," she said.

Recalling special memories of embodying the deity’s character, Siddhi shared: "Although I haven’t played Kanha or Radha in any project, my mom always reminds me of how my twin sister and I used to play Radha Krishna at our society events as kids. I did portray Sulaghna in the show 'Radha Krishna', and enjoyed the peaceful environment on set."

Reflecting on her learnings from Lord Krishna, Siddhi added: "The biggest lesson I’ve learned from Kanha is that time heals all difficulties. I believe that time is a great teacher, helping us overcome pains and challenges. Krishna ji's kindness and love inspire me to be kind to everyone, as what you say reflects who you are. I strive to follow that in my own life—being kind to everyone, just as Krishna ji would."

'Ishq Jabariya' features Kamya Panjabi, and Lakshya Khurana in key roles. This romantic drama, set in Begusarai, Bihar, centres on Gulki, a determined young woman aspiring to become an air hostess. Despite the harshness of her stepmother, Gulki remains steadfast in her dreams, navigating a journey full of unexpected twists that may lead her to find love in surprising ways.

It is airing on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor