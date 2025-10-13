Siddhu Jonnalagada's 'Telusu Kada' trailer shows film will be about power in relationships!

Hyderabad, Oct 13 The makers of director Neeraja Kona's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic drama, 'Telusu Kada', featuring actors Siddhu Jonnalagada, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in the lead, on Monday released an entertaining trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, took to its social media handles to share the link to the teaser of the film. It wrote, "This Diwali, love will be UNAPOLOGETICALLY RADICAL. #TelusuKadaTrailer out now!#TelusuKada in cinemas October 17th. #LoveU2 #UnapologeticallyRadical"

The trailer released begins with Siddhu Jonnalagada explaining his views on retaining power in a relationship. He says, "The day you show your pain and tears to a woman is the day you place your hair in her hands for her to weild control over you. Never allow them to control.The power centre should always be here (pointing to his heart). Whom we love, how much we love them and how we show that love should be in our control. "

We also see Srinidhi Shetty's character telling him at one point, "You scare me." He replies,"Then, be scared." In another instance, Raashi Khanna is seen asking him, "Can you guarantee a good life if I marry you?" He replies, "I'm not a salesman to give you guarantees or warranties."

The trailer has several scenes of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's character having verbal confrontations with his friends/buddies. In one, he is seen telling his friend, "If you and your social circle can't accept this truth, all of you are welcome to come and stand in a line."

One more conversation between his friend and him has his friend saying, "If I give you a heads up before slapping you, is it going to hurt any less? In fact, the anticipation of the slap will scare you more." The trailer has a scene that shows the friend warning him,"The consequences will be fatal" and Siddhu Jonnalagaada replies with a smile,"Let's see!"

The trailer of 'Telusu Kada' gives the impression that this will be a film in which a dominating man is in a simulataneous relationship with two women, forcing both women into accepting his whimsical and radical ideas.

The film, it seems, will be more about power and control in interpersonal relationships than about romance and love.

It may be recalled that actress Srinidhi Shetty plays a character called Raaga while actress Raashi Khanna plays a character called Anjali in the film. 'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.

