Sidhant Gupta brings back Nehru’s classic style with his iconic accessory

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actor Sidhant Gupta, who played the role of Jawaharlal Nehru in “Freedom at Midnight,” paid a stylish tribute to India’s first Prime Minister by sporting the iconic red rose-a signature accessory famously worn by Nehru.

Known for his distinguished style, Nehru’s signature red rose pinned to his jacket has long been associated with his leadership and legacy. Sidhant chose to incorporate this timeless accessory into his look. The red rose, which was a hallmark of Nehru’s outfits, symbolized a touch of elegance and national pride. Gupta sported all-blue ensemble. He paired up bandgala Jodhpuri jacket with matching pants and a red rose.

The actor shared his photos on his social media handles.

Expressing his thoughts on fashion, Sidhant shared, “Fashion is an exhilarating journey, and this blue bandhgala look truly embodies elegance in simplicity.”

On a related note, "Freedom at Midnight," directed by Nikkhil Advani, also stars actors Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla. Nikkhil revealed his thought process behind casting Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru in the series. The director stated, “Casting for this project was no easy feat, it was critical to find actors who could truly embody these iconic leaders. Nehru’s character was the last to be cast for the show. We needed someone who could truly embody Pandit Nehru, and while Sidhant's talent was undeniable, it was his striking resemblance, especially his nose, to Nehru Ji that sealed the deal.”

The series also starred Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum, and Richard Teverson in pivotal roles.

“Freedom at Midnight” is inspired by the bestselling book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The series explored the motivations, struggles, and sacrifices of prominent leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during India's fight for independence.

The show was released on November 15 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor