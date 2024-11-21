Sidhant Gupta on What Made Him Agree to Playing a 56-Year-Old Character of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom At Midnight

Actor Sidhant Gupta has been receiving immense love from audiences and critics for his portrayal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Nikkhil Advani's historical drama Freedom at Midnight. The series marks yet another milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Last year, Sidhant created waves with his breakout performance as Jay Khanna in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee. In Freedom at Midnight, however, Sidhant took on the challenging role of the political juggernaut Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, portraying a character decades older than himself—a rare feat for a young actor, which he pulled off convincingly.

Audiences eagerly awaited Sidhant’s next project, and he surprised everyone by taking on a drastically different role. The actor revealed that he received numerous offers after Jubilee, but he didn’t rush to sign anything until he found a script that resonated deeply with him, much like Motwane’s period drama.

In an interview, Sidhant explained what made him say yes to taking on the role of Nehru: "As an actor when I lead responsibility I function better and because it was such a huge responsibility, that's why it felt like a big challenge and that's when I felt that this should be my next step. I remember I was reading a lot of scripts after Jubilee and somehow Nikhil sir saw me as Nehru and he called me at the right time. I was also deciding if I should do it or not but when I met him and I read the script I still remember I was on the 3rd episode and I started reading I knew inside my heart this was my next move and there was no way back.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Freedom at Midnight is now streaming on SonyLIV. Sidhant Gupta’s stellar performance as Nehru has become one of the defining highlights of the series, bringing history to life and adding depth to the portrayal of the iconic leader.