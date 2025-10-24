Sidharrth Sipani: Diwali Reminds Us That Even After Darkness, the Light Returns

For Zindagi Ki Mahek actor Sidharrth Sipani, Diwali symbolizes light, renewal, and hope. He believes that though the old clay diyas have been replaced by lights, they can never replace the warmth, charm, and emotion that those little flames once brought into our homes.

He said, "I always look forward to celebrating Diwali. Even as a little kid, for me the festival was all about bringing light and hope, and I firmly believe in it even today. As an actor, going by the unpredictability of my profession, I take this festival as a reminder that even after the darkest phases, a light shines bright, welcoming a new beginning."

"It’s not just a festival of lights, but a celebration of the belief that no matter how dim things may seem, the spotlight always returns," he added.

But Sidharrth misses lighting the clay diyas. He said, "I loved putting up diyas and lighting them at night. And now wherever you look, there are LED lights. I understand that they are less hassle, but clay diyas are my favorite. Even now I make sure I light them inside my home. The flickering of the diya too has a symbolic meaning for me."

"It shows that even when the wind tries to dim them, they continue to shine, reminding us to not give up when life throws challenges at us. You should always hold on to hope and never let your inner light fade," he added.

Though he prefers an intimate celebration, he enjoys meeting his extended family and friends on this day. He said, "I do puja in the evening, welcome Ganesh Ji and Laxmi Maa in my home, offer prasad, and do aarti. I love the peace and calm the puja brings. But after that I make sure I meet my friends and family and celebrate with them."

"Diwali is not just a celebration; it is all about spreading warmth, giving others a sense of belonging, and filling every heart with light, love, and renewed hope," Sidharrth ended.