Sidharth and Janhvi turn up the heat in Param Sundari’s rain track ‘Bheegi Saree’

Mumbai, Aug 8 The makers of the upcoming film “Param Sundari” have released a new song titled ‘Bheegi Saree,’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Set against the backdrop of rain, the romantic track captures the duo’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. Sharing the song on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Pyaar ki barsaat lekar, Bheegi bheegi saree is here… all set to drench your heart in love! #BheegiSaree in the iconic voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami is OUT NOW! #BheegiSaree Song Out Now.”

In the track, Janhvi Kapoor mesmerizes in a saree as she performs sensuous dance moves, while the rain-soaked setting adds to the romantic mood. The song also captures intimate moments between her and Sidharth, highlighting their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Talking about her experience of shooting the song, Janhvi shared, “Rain songs have always held a special place in our films, there’s something so timeless and magical about them. I’ve grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in cinema unfold in the rain, and to now be a part of that legacy with Bheegi Saree feels surreal. Shooting this song felt like slipping into a classic Bollywood dream, dancing in the rain, feeling every beat and emotion it was pure joy.”

Sidharth added, “Bheegi Saree is high on energy, romance, and that classic monsoon vibe we all love. Janhvi and I had a blast shooting it and we can’t wait for everyone to feel that spark, especially with Shreya and Adnan’s voice making it even more special!”

Speaking about the track, singer Adnan Sami mentioned, "'Bheegi Saree' is a beautiful blend of timeless nostalgia and contemporary flair, expertly composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. The moment I immersed myself in the composition, I was struck by its captivating essence. Shreya Ghoshal's enchanting vocals perfectly complement the song's sultry vibe, bringing it to life with effortless elegance. It seamlessly weaves together melody, mood, and movement, yielding a sonic experience that's both retro-referential and refreshingly modern. The accompanying video, with its lush, rain-kissed aesthetic, brilliantly captures the song's mood - a deliciously flirtatious, playful, and romantic concoction that's equal parts nostalgic and hip. It was a treat to sing it!”

Shreya Ghoshal also shared, “Bollywood romance is incomplete without rain, which I consider a secret ingredient; "Bheegi Saree" beautifully strikes the right essence of that romance. Singing alongside Adnan made it a special experience, and I believe it's a song that will stay with people for a long time.”

“Param Sundari” directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is slated to hit theatres on 29 August 2025.

