Sidharth, Kiara snapped at airport, 'Yodha' actor blushes after pap says 'Love you'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their fans' Sunday morning special with a public appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Seemingly, the couple going on a vacation. However, their destination is not known as of now.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped while walking towards the departure gate at the airport.

Kiara wore a striped blue shirt and off-white sweater vest paired with off-white trousers, while Sidharth opted for a casual comfy look as he wore a white t-shirt, grey jacket and matching trousers.

The couple happily posed for the paps.

Apart from their cuteness and stylish appearance, what caught the attention of netizens was Sidharth's reaction to one of the photographers, who professed his love for him by saying, "I love you."

Hearing this, Sidharth blushed and gave a flying kiss to pap.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

