Sidharth-Kiara to Parineeti-Raghav: Celebs who tied knot in 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 A marriage is considered to be a sacred union of two souls, and interestingly, in 2023, several Bollywood celebrities officially solemnised their relationship with the love of their lives. From Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, known names from the showbiz, got married this year.

So, as 2023 reaches its end, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable celebs' weddings.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The "wedding of the year" award goes only to "Student of the year" alumnus Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani. On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.

After taking "saat pheres", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their D-Day. Kiara wore a mesmerising pink lehenga and golden embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang-tikka. On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and golden bandhgala which was heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple's wedding festivities.

Their wedding was the talk of the town courtesy their wedding video. The couple's wedding video is what dreams are made of. It is nothing short of a fairytale.

The magical clip began with Kiara walking to the stage where Sidharth was standing, waiting for her. She was walking the aisle with her brothers, holding a canopy of flowers over her head. She began dancing and Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch, as if asking her to hurry up.

The couple's cute reactions made the video one of the most watched videos on the Internet.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

With Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, two different fields Bollywood and Politics got united. Parineeti, an actor, tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24. Like her cousin and global icon, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti also opted for a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The two reportedly first met at the India-UK Outstanding Achiever Honours that were held in London in January 2023. The event was the first time that Parineeti and Raghav had met, and a breakfast afterward sealed the deal for them.

Coming back to their wedding day, Parineeti made it extremely special as she recorded a song for Raghav.

Sharing the wedding video, Parineeti took to Instagram and captioned it, "To my husband, the most important song I've ever sung, walking towards you, singing these words, what do I even say? O piya, chal chalein aa (sic)."

In response, Raghav shared the video from his account and wrote, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed. Your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life, our life. Thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side (sic)."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the newlyweds of B-town. The two exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals.

Later, they threw a wedding reception for the members of the film industry in Mumbai. From filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff to Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, who's who of Bollywood, marked their presence at the function, which was held in Mumbai. They also held a wedding reception for their close friends and family members in Delhi.

Randeep and Lin Laishram dated for years before tying the knot. They met for the first time during their theatre days.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

After dating for a couple of years, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 23. Their wedding was held at Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joint post, writing, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Masaba and Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba and actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother, Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and her stepfather, Vivek Mehra.She shared the grand frame, including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way. Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai on December 24.

The wedding was attended by Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita, Ahil, Ayat and Helen. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha and actor Ridhima Pandit also attended the ceremony.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year. He reportedly met Shura on the sets of his upcoming film 'Patna Shukla'.

