Sidharth-Kiara to Ranveer-Deepika: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls in recent years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The duo shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday morning, sparking immense joy among fans and friends alike.

While Sidharth and Kiara have embraced parenthood for the first time, they are not the only star couple to have been blessed with a daughter in recent years.

From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, many couples have experienced the delight of welcoming a baby girl into their lives.

Bollywood couples who became parents to daughters

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara shared an Instagram post to announce the arrival of their daughter on July 16.

"Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl," they wrote in the note. The couple got married in February 2023, after falling in love on the sets of their film, Shershaah.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

In March this year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the news on Instagram, receiving congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Alongside the first picture of their child, Athiya and Rahul also shared that they have named their daughter "Evaarah"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the most loved Bollywood couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, became parents to their daughter, Dua, in September last year. They lovingly called the little one the "answer to our prayers."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Colleagues-turned-lovers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Zuneyra in July last year.

"Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy," the couple wrote at the time.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The Bhediya star also became a girl dad, having welcomed his daughter Lara with Natasha Dalal. The actor announced the news on Instagram, stating that his daughter was born on June 3, 2024. The couple recently celebrated their little angel's first birthday with an intimate gathering.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to their first child, daughter Raha in November 2022.

Known for keeping their personal lives away from the media, the couple kept Raha's face hidden for more than a year, only to treat fans with her adorable looks on Christmas Eve 2023.

