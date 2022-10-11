Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married in 2023?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the marital knot soon. In a report in BollywoodLife, a source revealed that Sidharth and Kiara are head-over-heels in love with one another, and now they want to take their relationship to a notch higher by tying the knot. Adding how the couple left everyone mesmerised with their love banter on Koffee With Karan 7, the source stated. Though the two actors have never fully accepted their relationship, they are often spotted hanging out together, and this party was one of those occasions. Meanwhile, while appearing in different episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had in a way admitted that they were dating. The two stars were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah.

Further in the report, the source revealed that Sidharth and Kiara are sure about each other, and they might get married in April 2023 in a close-knit ceremony. The source also added that the couple would do a registered marriage first, and then host a reception for their friends and family, but the guest list has not been announced yet. The source can be quoted as saying:

"Sidharth and Kiara are out in the open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as it will mostly take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaar. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage, and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi."