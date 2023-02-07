Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot today in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace

The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally a few hours away. The lovebirds will be tying the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their pre-wedding functions started from February 5. The guests have already arrived at the venue, and preparations for the grand nuptials are in full swing.

Sid-Kiara's grand sangeet took place last night.Sidharth also joined Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal on stage, who was singing a medley for her. Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music director by profession. Mishaal released his first track No My Name in November 2022.Not only that, even Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor took to the stage and danced to Kaala Chasma. Tight security was in place around Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer as Sidharth and Kiara's Sangeet night was held on Monday. It is a private affair, and while the paparazzi have been sharing pictures from outside the venue, no pictures from inside the venue or the festivities have surfaced on social media.

