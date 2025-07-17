Sidharth Malhotra Ask Paparazzi for Privacy After Welcoming Baby Girl, Says ‘Only Blessings, No Photos’

Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani welcomed baby girl on July 15. Whole industry and fans showered blessings on the couple. Sid-Kiara has requested paparazzi to respect their privacy and not to click pictures of their new born daughter. This comes after a video of Sid surfaced on social media, in which he was visibly angry at the paparazzi stationed at the medical facility. The actor asked the paparazzi to behave.

Celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani on July 17 of elegantly packaged boxes, accompanied by a note: "Our Baby Girl is here! Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment." Kiara and Sidharth requested, "No pictures please, only blessings."

On July 16, Kiara and Sid officially announced the arrival of Baby girl on their Instagram. In post they wrote, Our hearts are full and our world is forever changed we are blessed with baby girl.

Earlier, in February, the couple announced their pregnancy, as they shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon". Later, in May, the actress debuted her blossoming baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 MET Gala at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.