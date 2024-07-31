Sidharth Malhotra calls his wife Kiara Advani "kindest soul" on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : As Kiara Advani celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, her husband and fellow 'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to express his love and admiration for her.

Sidharth shared a heartwarming post featuring a beaming picture of Kiara, capturing the joyous occasion.

In his romantic message, Sidharth wrote, "Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know. Here's to many more memories together."

Fans and followers were quick to flood the comments with their well-wishes, celebrating the couple's love and Kiara's special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-FXjlBMyNM/

Along with the post, he added a special touch by adding their wedding song 'Ranjha' in the photo.

The photo captures Kiara posing with her birthday decoration in a beautiful white outfit and flaunting her smile.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently made a stylish appearance in London as they watched the quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2024.

A while ago, Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor penned the heartwarming wish on his Instagram story.

He shared a throwback fun video from 'Kabir Singh' featuring himself and Kiara.

Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, "To many more laughs and good times! Happy Birthday Kiara Advani."

Apart from Shahid, other celebs took to their respective social media handles to pour in their love for the birthday girl.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Happy birthday Bro. Wishing you the bestest year."

Parineeti Chopra posted on her Instagram story, "Happiest bday Kiara! Lots of love my girl."

Rakul Preet Singh also wished Kiara. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Kiara. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and endless success. keep shining !!"

Athiya Shetty re-shared a stunning picture of Kiara and posted, "Happy birthday. love and happiness always!"

Designer Manish Malhotra shared beautiful pictures of themselves from Kiara's wedding festivities.

He wrote on his Instagram story, "Happy Birthday my dearest and Stunning always (c)kiaraaliaadvani."

Making it more special, the makers of Kiara's upcoming political thriller 'Game Changer' released a new poster featuring the actor.

Kiara stars opposite Ram Charan in the much-awaited film.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, on Wednesday, took to X to share the vibrant poster along with a heartfelt birthday message.

The new poster appears to be an extension of the film's first song, 'Jaragandi,' where Kiara is seen in the same glamorous outfit as in the music video released earlier this year.

In the poster, Kiara shines in a stunning avatar, capturing the essence of her character, Jabilamma.

Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that stated, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Meanwhile, Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor