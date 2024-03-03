Sidharth Malhotra drops picture with Kiara Advani from 'Last Night'

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on Sunday dropped a picture with his wife and actor Kiara Advani from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The 'Yodha' actor took to Instagram and wrote, "#FromLastNight" with a heart emoticon.

In the picture, Kiara stuns in a silver-colored lehenga while Sidharth wore a red kurta pyjama.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4DdakSvG0n/

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor