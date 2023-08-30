Sidharth Malhotra is eager to know what project Kiara Advani will be working on next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set major couple goals every time.

They frequently go out together for dinner or movie outings, and they never fail to leave their fans drooling.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra posted a photo of Kiara on his Instagram stories on Wednesday as the actor is eager to know what project his wife will be working on next.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, "May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go! You deserve nothing but true happiness. Can't wait to see what you're shooting next! (red heart emoji) @kiaraaliaadvani."

Sidharth posted a BTS picture of Kiara from a recent shoot where she was seen smiling for the camera in an orange and white shirt.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah'.

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara starrer film ‘Shershaah’ won the Special Jury Award.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

