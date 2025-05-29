Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Param Sundari' teaser officially released, see how cinema buffs reacted

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Days after attaching the teaser of 'Param Sundari' to the film 'Bhool Chuck Maaf' in theatres, the makers on Thursday officially launched the fist video asset of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer.

The teaser shows Sidharth as Param, flaunting his chiselled abs. Then Janhvi's character, aka Sundari, was introduced.

Donning traditional attire, she looked exquisite as a girl from the South. In the teaser, we can also see Janhvi and Sidharth romancing each other amid green, lush hills in Kerala.

Sonu Nigam's soulful song, which plays in the background, promises to add a soothing touch to the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKOmVYost_B/

Sharing the link, Maddock Films on Instagram wrote, "Where North's fire meets South's grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025."

The teaser of South meets North love story garnered mixed reviews. It reminded many cinema buffs of '2 States' and 'Chennai Express'.

"Looks beatiful," a social media user commented.

"Hope it's not similar to Chennai Express and 2 States," another user wrote.

Sonu Nigam's melodic vocals in the background caught eveyrone's attention.

"This song sounds like my next favourite song on loop," an Instagram user commented.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It is created under Dinesh Vijan's banner, Maddock Films.In the coming months, Janhvi will also be se alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled 'Peddi.

''Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.The movie will also feature 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor