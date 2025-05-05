Sidharth Malhotra joins wife Kiara Advani in NYC ahead of her Met Gala debut

New York [US], May 5 : Sidharth Malhotra never fails to prove why he's the husband many dream of, as the actor has flown all the way to New York City to be by his pregnant wife Kiara Advani's side as she prepares for her big debut at the 2025 MET Gala.

The 'Yodha' actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a glimpse of his day in New York. In one picture, the actor shared a view of the NYC skyline while holding a drink. "Gym time #hydrate," he wrote. In another clip, he showed fans how he was spending his leg day at the gym.

Take a look

Meanwhile, Kiara, who arrived in NYC on Saturday, shared a picture from her hotel room, where she received a warm welcome. The photo featured a beautifully arranged table with a vase of pink roses, chocolates, and a cake shaped like a tiny mannequin wearing a black gown and pearl set. A booklet titled The MET Gala was also visible, with the famous Met steps on the cover.

Last year, Kiara made her debut at Cannes, attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Now, her Met Gala debut will definitely elevate her global appeal. Previously, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have added an Indian touch to the Met Gala with their stunning presence.

Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025 with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives."

Since then, they have kept a low profile, making only a few public appearances. Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah, and in February 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor