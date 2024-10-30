Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrive in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family on Wednesday.

A while ago on Tuesday night, the duo was spotted at the Delhi airport. They were also papped at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara looked stylish in an all-white co-ord set. She rocked a white full-sleeved shirt with matching flared trousers. Sidharth, on the other hand, donned a white t-shirt that he paired with black jacket, and black cargo pants.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023 in Rajasthan.The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities last year.

They opted for a grand destination wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.After taking "saat pheres", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their D-Day. Kiara wore a mesmerising pink lehenga and golden embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang-tikka.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and golden bandhgala which was heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple's wedding festivities. Their wedding was the talk of the town courtesy their wedding video.

The couple's wedding video is what dreams are made of. It is nothing short of a fairytale.

The magical clip began with Kiara walking to the stage where Sidharth was standing, waiting for her. She was walking the aisle with her brothers, holding a canopy of flowers over her head. She began dancing and Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch, as if asking her to hurry up.

The couple's cute reactions made the video one of the most watched videos on the Internet.

