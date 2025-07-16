Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Baby Girl Name: Fans Recommend ‘Siara’ and ‘Sitara’ as Possible Names for Newborn Daughter

Shershaah couple Siddharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani who is known as power couple of Bollywood welcomed their first child baby girl on July 15th. Kiara Advani and sid posted their official website and confirmed this news. Following this new family and fans are cloud nine and wishing the couple with blessings and congratulatory messages in the comment section. Meanwhile after birth of baby girl fans are excited to know the name of baby girl and they are suggesting few names.

Many fans of Sidharth-Kiara have reacted to the post shared by filmygyan and suggested names for sid-kiara's daughter. Combining the letters of their names, one fan has suggested the beautiful name Ciara in the comment. Another user said that the name Sara is also beautiful. Apart from this, another user has suggested the name 'Sitara'. Meanwhile, fans are happy after the arrival of a baby girl in Sidharth-Kiara's house, but this much is for sure!

Kiara Advani gave birth to a healthy baby girl at H.N. Reliance Hospital in Girgaum on Tuesday. Fans are eager to know what name Kiara and Sidharth will choose for their daughter. The arrival of Kiara's daughter has sparked numerous social media posts, with fans noting that the three actors from Student of the Year—Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra are now all married with daughters.