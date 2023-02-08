Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make their first appearance together after wedding

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday and their first photos were shared on social media too. Now, the couple is headed to Delhi, Sidharth's hometown. They made their first appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday.

While much about the wedding was kept under wraps, it seems that guests had no qualms about spilling the beans after the wedding ceremony. Besides details of the bride's stunning ring, glimpses of her personalised Kalira left fans emotional. Now, the latest reports about the fairytale wedding have left fans feeling all things mushy. After wrapping up the wedding festivities, Sid and Kiara are now gearing up to host grand wedding receptions. The couple will reportedly host 2 receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their extended families and friends.