Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bollywood's popular mehendi artist heads to Rajasthan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in Rajasthan on February 6, this year. Though the couple are yet to make an official announcement, the preparations have already started in full swing. Amid the prep, Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Vagda is now headed to Rajasthan for Sidharth and Kiara's big fat wedding.

The mehendi artist took to Instagram to share a picture from the Mumbai airport before boarding her flight. She marked her location at the Terminal 2 of the Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal and used two hashtags #bigfatindianwedding and #calling Rajasthan. Later, she posted another picture when she landed in Rajasthan. The couple is expected to tie the knot in Jaisalmer and around 100 guests including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the wedding. Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. The two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.