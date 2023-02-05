Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar arrive in Rajasthan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will take place on February 6 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. After the families of the bride and gorom, Bollywood stars have started making their way to participate in the big fat Indian wedding.

Shahid Kapoor, who gave the blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019) with Kiara Advani, was snapped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as he flew off to Jaisalmer with his wife Mira Kapoor. Karan Johar has said that he would perform at Kiara Adavni's wedding. The filmmaker was snapped leaving for Jaisalmer on Sunday. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.