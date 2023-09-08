Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Avani watch SRK's 'Jawan' with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Experience of watching films in theatres is completely different. And when it's SRK's film, moviegoers can't afford to miss this golden chance to flock to cinema halls and witness the magic of King Khan's on-screen charisma.

As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' finally hit the theatres, star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also visited a movie theatre and saw the action-packed flick on 70 mm screen.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth and Kiara are exiting the theatre last night, after watching Jawan. Kiara's parents were also spotted with them. They all were dressed in casuals.

Kiara wore a long pink jacket over a white top and matching pants, while Sidharth also opted for a casual comfy look, and was seen in an olive green hoodie with black pants.

After watching the film, Kiara took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on SRK.

Kiara shared a poster featuring SRK's look from Jawan and dropped a string of fire emojis on it.

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee. The film has taken box office by storm.

The film has scripted the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan earned Rs 65.50 crore (Hindi language) on Day 1 breaking the record of SRK's 'Pathaan' which earned Rs 55 crore.

Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “‘JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…” #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor