Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna get candid about their film 'Yodha'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 : Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna reached Hyderabad for a promotional event for their upcoming film 'Yodha'.

During the press meet, the actors spoke about the film and shared their working experience in it. "Being a part of 'Yodha' has been an extraordinary journey. The depth of courage and patriotism woven into the film's narrative is truly inspiring. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this cinematic odyssey with audiences," said Sidharth

Echoing his sentiments, Raashii expressed her excitement. "Working on 'Yodha' has been an exhilarating experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an impactful story. The blend of bravery and love in the film's storyline is truly captivating, and I can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen."

Recently, the makers dropped the first song, 'Zindagi Tere Naam', from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "It's all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha, in cinemas on March 15. Song out now!"

On Instagram, Sidharth shared a new poster for the film on Sunday and announced the trailer release date.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Kaushal Kishore and it is sung by Vishal Mishra.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film also unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film.

Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with the official teaser.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the teaser video, Sidharth is seen as a commando on a thrilling rescue operation. He can be seen fighting terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha plays, who is also in the lead role, dons the responsibility of a cabin crew person.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor