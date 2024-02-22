Sidharth Malhotra set to unveil first track 'Zindagi Tere Naam' from action-drama 'Yodha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : Makers of the much-awaited action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra are all set to unveil the first track.

The song is titled 'Zindagi Tere Naam'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the song posters of Sidharth from his movies featuring 'Sau Aasmano', 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Zehnaseeb', 'Bolna', 'Raataan Lambiyaan' and ended with the latest poster of the upcoming song from 'Yodha'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3pRAFhoHQq/?img_index=2

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "A history of bonafide swoon worthy love songs with the one & only @sidmalhotra...expressing every emotion of love felt. And a new one coming soon....!! #ZindagiTereNaam#Yodha in cinemas March 15."

After making his debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', Sidharth worked under the same banner in films like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Shershaah'. Now, he is back again with 'Yodha'.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film.

Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with the official teaser.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the teaser video, Sidharth is seen as a commando on a thrilling rescue operation. He can be seen fighting terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha plays, who is also in the lead role, dons responsibility of a cabin crew person.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15 this year.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022 and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on an OTT platform.

