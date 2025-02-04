Sidharth Malhotra shares a glimpse of his swim routine

Mumbai, Feb 4 Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared an empowering video of himself swimming, alongside a motivating message about the importance of discipline in personal growth.

On Tuesday, the 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram handle to showcase his swim routine, with the caption: "The foundation of a strong self comes from small acts of daily discipline.” #SidFit.” He emphasized the impact that consistent habits can have on building strength, not only physically but mentally as well.

The video, which shows Malhotra gliding through the water with focus and ease, is part of his ongoing journey to promote fitness and well-being under his #SidFit initiative. Launched last year, #SidFit encourages fans to adopt healthier lifestyles through regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and mental discipline.

Sidharth also added Ajay-Atul and Vishal Dadlani’s "Brothers Anthem" to the clip.

A few days ago, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor posted a video captured from inside of a houseboat, showing the Chinese nets for catching fish in the Kumbalangi area of Kochi. The actor was believed to be shooting for his upcoming film "Param Sundari" in Kochi, a project recently announced by Maddock Films. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor in a key role.

Work-wise, Sidharth was last seen in the film "Yodha," which is inspired by several aircraft hijackings in Indian history, with a particular focus on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. The action thriller, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also starred Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Yodha was theatrically released on 15 March 2024 to mixed reviews from critics.

Malhotra’s next offering, "Param Sundari," will be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. The story of "Param Sundari" centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide—a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

