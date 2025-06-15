Sidharth Malhotra shares Father's Day wish for his first hero & his silent guide

Mumbai, June 15 Actor Sidharth Malhotra penned a lovely Father's Day wish for his first hero and his silent guide.

The 'Shershaah' actor also blessed our feed with an adorable father and son photo. This was followed by a younger picture of his dad in the Merchant Navy uniform.

His Father's Day wish went like this, "So much of who I am today is because of everything you’ve done and stood for. The values you lived by, the strength you showed, and the quiet wisdom in your actions - they built the foundation of my life. Thank you for being my first hero, my silent guide, and the reason I strive to be better every day. Happy Father’s Day, dad."

Before this, his better half, Kiara Advani also wished all the incredible dads in her life - her father, her father-in-law, and father-to-be, Sidharth.

The soon mom-to-be wrote on the photo-sharing app, "To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love, You will always be my first hero… and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring. To the man who raised my husband, thank you for shaping the man I get to build a life with. And to my husband, who’s about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest. Happy Father’s Day to the incredible dads in my life."

In March this year, Kiara and Sidharth took everyone by surprise as they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The lovebirds released a joint post with a sweet picture of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. The post further included the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)."

Work-wise, Sidharth will next be seen alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in "Vvan: Force of the Forrest".

He also has "Param Sundari" opposite Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor