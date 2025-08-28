Sidharth Malhotra Shares How Life Transformed After Baby Girl’s Arrival With Kiara Advani

Bollywood's power couple Sidharth and Kiara Advani recently welcomed Baby Girl and they are currently enjoying their parenthood phase. Kiara timely given update about her motherhood, but Sidharth first time opened up about how it feels being a father. On his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Sid shared his daily duties as a father.

While opening about being a new father, he said, "Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main wahin se aa raha hoon subah subah. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! 3-4baje feeding ho raha hai. he actor added, I'm just playing the role of a supporting actor right now, just standing there and watching."

Sid and Kiara had tied knot in February 2023 after dating for several years. Their wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale. After 2.5 years after their marriage, couple welcomed baby girl on July 15th 2025.

In February 2025, Sidharth and Kiara announced they were expecting their first child with a photo of tiny knitted socks. A day after their daughter's birth, they shared an official statement on social media: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl!" They also requested the paparazzi to respect their child's privacy until they grant permission for photos. Meanwhile, Sidharth is preparing for the August 29th theatrical release of "Param Sundari," a cross-cultural romance co-starring Janhvi.