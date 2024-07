Sidharth Malhotra shares pic with wife Kiara Advani from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Sidharth Malhotra, accompanied by his wife Kiara Advani, recently attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where the two made a striking appearance.

Sharing a glimpse of their evening, Sidharth took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to post an adorable picture of the couple dressed in traditional attire.

Kiara looked stunning in an indo-western outfit, featuring a strapless corset top paired with a mermaid-style skirt adorned with silver sequins and a unique diamond-shaped pattern. She accessorized with a pink tulle dupatta draped gracefully around her shoulder, tied at the waist.

Meanwhile, Sidharth complemented his wife's look in an embroidered sherwani jacket worn over a black kurta and flared trousers. His classic hairstyle and clean-shaven face completed his dapper ensemble for the occasion.

Talking about the grand sangeet ceremony, the event was attended by several celebs, sports personalities and other well-known faces. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Sonam Bajwa, MS Dhoni, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Varun Dhawan with his wife, Atlee to many more graced the event.

The couple are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

As part of the wedding celebrations Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood graced the occasion.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor