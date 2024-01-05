Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty share their experience of working in 'Indian Police Force'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and director Rohit Shetty were present for the promotion of their upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' in Mumbai.

The entire team attended the trailer launch of the series on Friday. They spoke to the media about the cop drama and shared their experience of working in it.

While praising Rohit Shetty, Sidharth said, "I get to work with Rohit Shetty who comes with his larger-than-life sensibilities. Nobody presents Hindi film heroes the way Rohit does. I appreciate the way he functions."

Recalling how they both met and thought of the series, he shared, "About two years ago, when I met Rohit, he said 'I am making something for cop universe'. I said, 'Great!' But, he said it is on OTT and I was like 'Oh!' But then he showed his vision and when I heard the story and everything came through, it speaks for itself. The trailer speaks for itself. It is nothing short of Hindi cinema entertainment that he brings to you but on this platform."

Vivek also shared, "I have known him for many years. Playing Vikram Bakshi was an amazing experience I have a lot of respect for cops. I believe Rohit Shetty has made significant contributions to the cinematic image of a decent cop, a brave heroic sacrificial police officer, because when we were growing up, we mostly saw evil cops onscreen. He transformed that image, and the 'Indian Police Force' is an extension of that."

Shilpa Shetty added, "I'm just elated that Rohit Shetty thought of me to play this role of a cop. We've done action before, but this is the first time we didn't use a single stunt double since we were portraying real-life heroes, and Rohit wanted to keep it as authentic as possible."

Rohit praised Shilpa and said, "She has genuinely given her blood and sweat. During a sequence in the show, she fractured her leg."

'Indian Police Force' pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of the nation.

The trailer showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts.

It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

