Sidharth Malhotra ‘suits up’ in style and owns every bit of his Manish Malhotra look

Mumbai, Oct 30 Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra never fails to impress with his effortless charm and impeccable fashion sense. The actor recently suited up in a stunning Manish Malhotra creation, showing off his impeccable fashion sense.

On Thursday, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of his photos. Alongside the images, he wrote, “Suit up. Show up. Own it. Styled by @manishmalhotra05.” In the pictures, Sidharth is seen wearing a maroon-colored suit that she styled with chic brown shoes. The actor could be seen striking different poses for the camera.

Speaking of Sidharth Malhotra’s style, he can pull off any look—be it traditional or western—with absolute ease. Over the years, the ‘Shershaah’ actor has proved his versatility not just on screen but also in fashion. Whether it’s a regal sherwani or a sharp tuxedo, Sidharth knows how to make every outfit stand out with his signature charm and confidence.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor is currently busy shooting for his next project, “Vvan: Force of the Forest.” Recently, Sidharth gave a glimpse of him on the way to the sets on his social media stories. He shared a short clip from his car, capturing the clear blue sky through the sunroof, and captioned it “#Vvan.”

“Vvan: Force of the Forest,” which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, is slated to release on the 15th of May, 2026. The film was initially slated to release around the festival of Chhath in 2025. Sharing the updated release date, Sidharth had announced on social media, “The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026.' Get ready for the big-screen adventure.”

The upcoming film, billed as a supernatural thriller inspired by ninja legends and mysticism, delves into a realm where nature, faith, and the mysterious intertwine. A recently unveiled AI-generated teaser shows Tamannaah walking through a shadowy forest with a diya in hand, while another glimpse features Sidharth exploring ancient ruins with a torch. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari.

