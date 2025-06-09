Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia start shooting for 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Lights, camera, action! The shooting for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest' has begun.

On Monday, both Sidharth and Tamannah expressed excitement about the shoot by sharing BTS from the sets.

In an Instagram story, Sidharth shared a close-up of the film's clapboard, revealing the title VVAN, scene and shot details, and the shoot date9th June 2025marking the first day of filming.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar, the film is a joint venture between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, VVAN is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature.

The film will be released on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of 'Param Sundari', which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It is created under Dinesh Vijan's banner, Maddock Films.

