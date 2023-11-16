Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal, celebs laud Team India for win over NZ in World Cup semis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Team India sealed its place in the final of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday.

Several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated Team India on their win.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Ab bas Sunday ka intezar hai!!! Thanks to #TeamIndia. Now onto the finals & the (trophy emoticon)."

Sidharth Malhotra shared a collage image on his stories and wrote, "What a stellar performance #TeamIndia Such a treat to watch our champions excel on the field and win their way through the semis. Huge congratulations to @virat.kohli for setting yet another record, and @mdshammi.11 for his brilliant 7 wickets haul!!! Super excited for the finals! Can't wait to get the cup home."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men in Blue (three red heart emoticons) GOLD (golden stars and clapping emoticons)."

Vicky Kaushal congratulated team India in 'Sam Bahadur' style. He shared a video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "There will be no more withdrawls... Shami is here."

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a post on Instagram and lauded Team India. He wrote, "Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best....India !!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzrmRrhLy12/

Shami's seven-wicket haul and Virat Kohli's record 50th ODI century were the highlights as India secured a 70-wicket win over New Zealand in the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers looking for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and the Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.

Shami was the 'Player of the Match' for his spell.

