Sidharth Malhotra treats fans with new intriguing 'Yodha' poster ahead of teaser release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 : Building more anticipation ahead of the official teaser release, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday unveiled the film's new poster.

Sidharth treated fans with a new poster of himself and captioned it, "Focus set, destination in sight! #YodhaTeaser arriving on your screens tomorrow at 1PM.

#Yodha in cinemas 15th March."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The poster features Sidharth with a firearm in his hands as he aims at his target and gears up for the fight.

As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Super excited."

Another user commented, "Yesssss!!! Can't wait for this."

Recently, Sidharth dropped exciting teaser release date reveal video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the video, a team of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle.

The makers of 'Yodha' will be unveiling the official teaser of the film on February 19.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Last year, the makers unveiled two posters of the film.

In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor