Sidharth Malhotra ups his selfie game, flaunts photography skills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with photo from his travel diary and asked if his selfie game was on point or not.

Sidharth took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a selfie from the golden hour moment.

Clad in a white shirt, Sidharth looked away from the camera and flaunted his photography skills by capturing the sky golden hour in his selfie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C76TWlbB1vX/

"Selfie game on point?," he captioned the post.

As soon as the selfie was uploaded, Sidharth's fans shared their views.

One of the users wrote, "On point sir."

Another user commented, "Uff that side profile."

"Yeh dil maange more of you sir," another comment read.

Recently, Sidharth shared adorable picture of his wife Kiara Advani from their flight.

The picture, taken from the airplane, shows Kiara peacefully sleeping with a beautiful view of the mountains visible through the plane's window.

Sidharth captioned the photo, "What a view."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira, on the other hand, is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Advani is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

