Sidharth Malhotra visits Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with his mother to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The actor and his mother were seen entering the temple, surrounded by a large crowd of devotees. Sidharth went all traditional as he opted for a red kurta.

The two were also spotted leaving the temple after receiving blessings. Both were barefoot and had a 'tikka' on their foreheads. The 'Shershaah' actor was seen folding his hands and chanting "Ganpati Bappa" while posing for the paparazzi.

Earlier on September 8, Sidharth along with his wife and actress Kiara Advani attended the Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence, Antilia.

The couple made a stylish entrance, looking their best in traditional attire. Kiara stunned in a beautiful white anarkali suit, while Sidharth looked dapper in a floral kurta.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen on the big screen in the film Yodha. It was released in cinemas on March 15 this year.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

