Sidharth Malhotra wishes 'Yodha' co-star Raashii Khanna on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his 'Yodha' co-star Raashii Khanna.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday @raashiikhanna! Have a Yodhastic year ahead. Big love and hug."

Sidharth and Raashii will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha'.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Apart from this, Raashii was also seen in the thriller series 'Farzi' opposite actor Shahid Kapoor.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the web series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from January 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor