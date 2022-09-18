Sidharth Malhotra's BTS pictures from sets of his next project goes viral

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's BTS pictures from the sets of his next film are currently being circulated on social media where the actor could be seen posing with a fan.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth's fan, Upasana Gurjar, shared a string of pictures with the 'Ek Villain' actor which she captioned, "When you can dream you can make it true, so so so happy to meet @sidmalhotra #shooting #delhi #sidharthmalhotra."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cimlqeep-8g/

In the pictures, Sidharth could be seen talking to his female fan. The actor donned a blue sweater over a blue and white checked shirt, which he paired with brown trousers.

Reportedly, the pictures are from the sets of Sidharth's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' in which he will be seen opposite actors Disha Patani and south actor Raashii Khanna. The makers of the film are currently shooting in Delhi.

Soon after the fan dropped these pictures on Instagram they went viral on social media.

Produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Apart from 'Yodha', the 37-year-old actor will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

The makers of 'Thank God' recently unveiled the first song of the film 'Manike' in which Sidharth could be seen grooving with actor Nora Fatehi, Netizens gave a thumbs up to the recreated song.

Along with this he also has a spy-thriller film 'Mission Majnu' alongside south actor Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

