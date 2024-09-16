Sidharth Malhotra’s 'pawfect' video with his ‘itchy’ cat melts hearts

Mumbai, Sep 16 Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Monday shared an absolutely adorable video featuring his charming and 'itchy' furry friend, showcasing their heartwarming display of affection.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the heartthrob Sidharth delighted his 30.5 million followers with an irresistibly cute video featuring his beloved cat. In the clip, Sidharth can be heard calling his furry friend with an endearing "come here," prompting the cat to sprint over excitedly.

As they play together, Sidharth affectionately coos "Scratchy, scratchy, scratchy" in a playful voice, showcasing a heartwarming moment of their bond.

He captioned it as: "Say hello to my itchy friend", followed by a cat and red heart emoji.

On the work front, Sidharth made his film debut in 2012, with Karan Johar's teen drama 'Student of the Year' alongside newcomers Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

He has then been a part of projects like-- 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Brothers', 'A Gentleman', 'Ittefaq', 'Aiyaary', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Marjaavaan', 'Thank God', and 'Mission Majnu'.

The 39-year-old actor essayed the lead role of Vikram Batra in the 2021 biographical war film 'Shershaah'. The movie is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth was last seen in action thriller 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions with Shashank Khaitan under Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

It also features Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Sunny Hinduja.

He also starred as DCP Kabir Malik IPS in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Set in the Cop Universe and produced by Shetty under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment, the series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

It is streaming on Prime Video.

On the personal front, Sidharth is married to actress Kiara Advani. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor