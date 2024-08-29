Sidharth shares fun throwback video with Fawad Khan playing cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : On National Sports Day, actor Sidharth Malhotra reminisced about his love for sports especially cricket and how it has constant source of strength throughout his journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans with throwback pictures and videos of him playing cricket.

In the pictures, Sidharth can be seen batting in the backdrop of beautiful mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth also posted a fun video in which he can be seen competing with Fawad Khan in the game on the film sets.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life - basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket. They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix! #NationalSportsDay #Throwback."

Sidharth and Fawad have worked in the 2016 film 'Kapoor & Sons'.

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan dropped eye heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "I hope that he gets selected for yuvraj singh's biopic."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's remarkable journey from his legendary career to his off-field battles is going to be chronicled in a biopic.

Bhushan Kumar and producer Ravi Bhagchandka are collaborating to bring Yuvraj Singh's life to the big screen. The film will capture the life and career of cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh.

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

This day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor