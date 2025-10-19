Sidharth, Varun, Alia celebrate 13 years of 'Student of the Year'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan have completed 13 years in their acting careers.

The trio started their acting journey in 2012 with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year' (SOTY), and today, on October 19, 2025, their debut film has clocked 13 years.

Marking the anniversary of their film, the actors' fans paid sweet tributes to them. Many took to social media and posted several stills from 'Student of the Year'. Some of them even recorded videos of themselves singing hit songs from 'SOTY'.

Alia, Varun and Sidharth reposted their fans' posts, expressing gratitude to them for showering love on each of them over the years.

A special reel was also posted on the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions.

"13 years later, everyone is still in 'ishq wala love' with these students!Celebrating #13YearsOfSOTY," the post read.

