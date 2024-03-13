Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on rumoured wife's pregnancy at 58

Mansa (Punjab) [India], March 13 : The father of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh talked about the rumours going around his family and requested everyone not to believe them.

Taking to his official Facebook handle, he wrote a post in Punjabi, which reads, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all."

https://www.facebook.com/100064519009925/posts/807662804727679/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

Reportedly, rumours were going around about Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur getting pregnant at the age of 58. As per the media reports Kaur underwent in-vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) and conceived successfully. However, the family has not yet confirmed any news officially.

Amid all these speculations, now his father has issued a statement and asked everyone not to believe any rumours going around their family.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

