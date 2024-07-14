"Sifra as a character has gotten lot of love": Kriti Sanon reminisces working in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : For Kriti Sanon, being recognised as a character's name is a real validation of her acting skills.

Speaking to ANI, Kriti shared about striking a chord with the audience with her role of robot Sifra in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

"I feel that Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love. I have personally felt it. Because wherever I've gone, whether it's been in India, or even London, there are so many people who have come to me and told me that they want a picture with Sifra...once I was at the airport and there was a person who was letting me in for immigration...that person greeted me by calling me Sifra...So I just feel that when you hear your character name being called out or when they recognize you as the character, sometimes more than as you, I think that is such a big win for any actor because it's very, very rare...That means that you've really touched a chord. I'm just super excited with all the love that's been poured in for Sifra," Kriti shared.

Kriti's film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which came out in theatres in February, is now all set to have its TV premiere on Star Gold. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have served as directors in the film.

She further said, "I am hoping that with the TV premiere now, like a lot more people who didn't get a chance to see the film can now watch it."

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The film revolves around Aryan Agnihotri, a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai. Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in 'Do Patti'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor